Montarise’s subdivision decision on KM Ranch RD tabled till next month

KALISPELL — Montarise’s proposed subdivision decision on KM Ranch RD will be tabled until next month to review the large amount of written responses received tonight and accommodate more comments from people who were on Zoom.

It was a full house at the meeting tonight and it was moved to the Expo Center at the Flathead County Fairgrounds to accommodate the crowd. Over 50 people spoke at the meeting, all in opposition to this zone change and proposed development. The main concerns were driving safety on KM Rd, which is part gravel, very narrow and has many sharp blind corners.

The wildlife, water and sewer, strain on emergency resources, wildfires and loss of rural Montana lifestyle were all big issues people talked about.

The planning board will either approve or oppose this zone change tonight. This decision will then be presented to the County Commissioners and they will have the final say, and do not have to follow what the planning board recommends.

Friends for Responsible Rural Growth is a nonprofit that was formed in opposition to this zone change proposal. They had already received 995 signatures on a petition to oppose the change, but these number may have gone up.

Julie Rommel a Friends for Responsible Rural Growth Member spoke about the subdivision saying:

“This is not, not in my backyard. This is about the wrong development for the wrong reason that's going to create unsafe living and house hazards. This is about unsafe living conditions. They are putting this in a wildlife urban center where there's high risk of wildfire. And we know that this traffic is going to create congestion making it difficult for any first responders to get access to us. We know that it's going to change our way of life.”

Again this will be tabled until next month's meeting.