Flathead County road closure to continue into the weekend

KALISPELL — A section of Hodgson Road in the Whitefish area will remain closed into the weekend.

Authorities closed the road from Trumble Creek Road to just east of Whitefish Stage Road due to blowing snow on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

According to a social media post, the section of road will be closed until Sunday.

Flathead County officials note that while weather conditions have improved, blowing snow continues to produce drifts and dangerously cold temperatures are making it difficult for crews to clear the road.

Three vehicles were found Friday morning abandoned on the section of road that is closed.

People are asked to avoid the area and check Flathead County MT for updates.