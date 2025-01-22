Flathead County Search and Rescue gears up for 2025

KALISPELL — As the temperatures outside go down, the risk in winter activities goes up, and Flathead County Search and Rescue has all the tips and tools needed to keep you safe during this winter and the other seasons.

Flathead County Search and Rescue has geared up for the winter months and the team has already got to work preparing their new equipment for the harsh terrain of Northwestern Montana.

The biggest new edition is the snowbulance which is pulled by a snowmobile and can be maneuvered through tough backcountry areas.

Flathead County Search and Rescue president Anthony Palmiotti explained what the snowbulance will be used for.

“We wanted to upgrade how we get patients out of the woods the goal being of course not to cause more damage on the way out than the person already has,” Palmiotti said. “We have room inside both for a patient and someone to attend the patient now so they're not just driving 20 miles through the woods in the snow, and we can take much better care of somebody out of the backcountry.”

The Snowbulance was funded by donations and grants and Palmiotti says it will be a great asset for the search and rescue team.

“It's a piece of equipment that we hopefully won't use very often,” Palmiotti said. “But when you need to use it, you need to have it,”

With winter in full swing, Flathead Search and Rescue and the Sheriff’s Department recommend taking safety precautions such as having the proper equipment for your trip on hand, having communication devices, and letting someone know where you’re going.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darrin Wise also has a bit of simple advice for anyone who wants to enjoy what northwestern Montana has to offer.

“Just to be prepared for the what if something bad happens,” Deputy Wise said. “You know and whether that's the communication devices having an overnight pack just be ready to sustain oneself if need be for 24 hours if that's the case before somebody can come in and assist.