Flathead County sheriff warns of dangerous river conditions as water rescues stack up across the valley

FLATHEAD COUNTY — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is urging residents and visitors to use extreme caution near local waterways.

Responders have been called to multiple water rescues in recent days, stretching resources across the valley.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said high water levels, cold water temperatures, and hidden underwater debris are driving the surge in calls.

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Flathead County sheriff warns of dangerous water conditions

"This is a high time to really be advised of these conditions," Heino said.

Heino said several factors have combined to push water levels to dangerous heights across the valley.

"Some of that is in the precipitation, the snow coming off, the filling of Flathead Lake and then the releasing of waters from the dams so that's caused a lot of high water areas," Heino said.

Water temperatures are compounding the risk, making even strong swimmers vulnerable.

"We're seeing 30 to 40 degree water in some of those cases. It's really tough to swim, you could be a really great swimmer but to swim in those conditions without proper protective equipment is very difficult," Heino said.

Submerged debris presents an additional hazard beneath the high water.

"We're sitting at max, we've got a lot of debris out there from all of those years of logs coming off of banks and things," Heino said.

With intense precipitation expected in the coming days, officials say the dangerous conditions are not expected to improve soon. The sheriff's office recommends the following precautions:

Wear a properly fitting life jacket during water recreation

Avoid rivers and streams experiencing high flows

Supervise children near bodies of water

Stay clear of unstable riverbanks

Remain alert while floating

Never underestimate the effects of cold water

Heino is asking the community to work alongside emergency responders throughout the coming months.

"What we're really asking for is a partnership with our community out here. We have amazing first responders from our search and rescue team, to our fire to our EMS, but when we're getting multiple calls, our resources run out quickly," Heino said.