Flathead Electric Cooperative issues phone scam warning

KALISPELL — A phone scam is making the rounds in Northwest Montana.

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) is warning people that some members have received fraudulent phone calls and automated messages threatening to cut their power off.

The imposters ask the consumers to provide credit card or other financial account information and personally identifiable information over the phone.

One angle of this scam is to say the consumer owes on his or her account and will have service shut off unless payment or payment information is provided immediately, according to a news release.

FEC does not call and threaten to disconnect power. Should you receive a call similar to those reported, FEC advises not to release personal information, and notify the Co-op.

