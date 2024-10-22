Flathead Food Bank Feed the Need benefit concert to focus on kids

KALISPELL — The third annual Feed the Need benefit concert is bringing a fun night of family entertainment to the Flathead for a good cause.

Feed the Need is a fundraising event put on by the Flathead Food Bank and this year's funds will be focused toward feeding children in the Flathead.

The food bank serves just over 2,500 kids across the Flathead through school pantries and other programs. Despite their efforts, 1 in 6 kids still face food insecurity in the Flathead.

All proceeds raised through Feed the Need will be going towards helping children get the food they need.

“You're raising money for kids. You're around community members that want to give back. The music is just absolutely amazing. So it's really just a show, you know, for all ages, bring the kids to raise money. So it's a, it's about as feel-good of an event as you could imagine,” said Flathead Food Bank Executive Director Chris Sidmore.

Feed the Need runs from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 24 at the Red Lion Hotel in Kalispell. There will be a pay what you can donation entry fee.

Learn more about Feed the Need and how to make donations here.