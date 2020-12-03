Flathead Health Board approves opening negotiations for new Health Officer.

KALISPELL — The Flathead Health Board has approved opening negotiations for Joe Russell to become the county's new Health Officer.

Russell previously served as Flathead Health Officer from 1998 to 2017.

While the approved contract and negotiations will need to be finalized, the board would like Russell to start as soon as possible according to Flathead County Health Board Chairman Bill Burg.

Flathead County Interim Public Health Officer Tamalee Robinson recently announced that she will resign when her contract expires at the end of December.

We will more information on this developing story as it becomes available.