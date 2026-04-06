Flathead Judge raises Alfred Flamond's bail after stolen vehicle crash critically injures teenager

KALISPELL — Family, friends and first responders crowded Flathead County District Court in Kalispell Monday afternoon, as Alfred Flamond appeared for his bail modification hearing.

“I was glad that it was increased, to be honest though it doesn’t make everything okay, things are still very hard, but we’re thankful for that, that the bail was increased,” said Hazel Alexander's mom Colleen Alexander.

Flamond is accused of critically injuring 16-year-old Hazel Alexander of Columbia Falls when a stolen car Flamond was driving crashed into Alexander’s vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Judge Danni Coffman raised Flamond’s bail from $200,000 to $500,000.

“You could see in the courtroom and the fact that they had to open an overflow, this wasn’t just about my daughter, we didn’t know everybody who was here, there was a good number of friends and family, but it was something the community is very concerned about,” said Hazel Alexander's dad Simon Alexander.

Simon gave testimony during the hearing regarding the extent of Hazel’s injuries.

She suffered a broken femur, shattered pelvis, broken jaw, a traumatic brain injury, a stroke and much more while she was receiving care at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

“The fact that she’s actually here, in itself I take as a win, but watching her progress every day, it’s hard…there’s improvements every day,” said Simon.

Flamond has pleaded not guilty to four felony charges related to the crash including fleeing from police and criminal endangerment.

Court documents state that in the last six months, Flamond has been arrested nine times in Flathead County.

“Looking at this, I don’t want it to happen to any of my children again, but I don’t want anybody to go through this for any family member at all,” said Simon.

Flamond is next scheduled to appear back in court for his jury trial this June.

The Flathead community has rallied around Hazel and her family through multiple fundraisers.