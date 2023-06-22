Flathead Lake Brewing Company adds new restaurant to pub house

BIGFORK - One of the Flathead’s most iconic breweries is adding a new restaurant and bar space to their pub house just months after disaster struck.

Flathead Lake Brewing Company in Bigfork is opening a new restaurant called “The Pizza Cellar” located on the downstairs level of the pub house.

The Pizza Cellar will offer both indoor and outdoor dining options, a walk-up bar and classic New York-style pizza, sandwiches, and appetizers.

A suppression pipe burst over the main kitchen in the pub house in December, causing extensive flooding destroying walls, flooring, and ceiling.

The pub house was closed for nearly four months for renovation before reopening in April.

Flathead Lake Pub House Head Chef Louie Bertino said the opening of the pizza cellar is a momentous achievement.

“We were all part of the cleanup crew, we just went from whatever our job title was before the flood, we were all just construction all winter long trying to get to this point right now, so it’s really exciting, it’s absolutely thrilling.”

The pizza cellar officially opens on June 23, 2023, and will be open Friday through Monday from 4 to 8 p.m.

