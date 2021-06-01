Flathead residents honor Memorial Day in Kalispell

KALISPELL — A large crowd gathered in Kalispell Monday morning honoring those who died in active military service.

Close to 100 community members gathered at Kalispell's Depot Park.

The annual Memorial Day Ceremony was hosted by the United Veterans of the Flathead Valley.

Ceremony events included speeches by Flathead veterans, an honor guard ceremony and the traditional playing of Taps.

Montana Veteran Thomas Rozinka traveled from Lake County to attend the ceremony.

Rozinka said the ceremony pays tribute to all veterans including those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“The Patriotic thing, makes everybody feel good, the sacrifice, what we and other people did before us,” said Rozinka.

The ceremony included stops at cemeteries across the Flathead Valley to pay respect to fallen military service members.