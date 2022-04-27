Flathead Rivers Alliance raising funds for projects this summer

COLUMBIA FALLS - The Flathead River Alliance has teamed up with Backslope Brewing to see what people love about the Three Forks of the Flathead and what they hope to see in the next 20 years on the river and to raise some funds for the program.

Backslope Brewing holds a community benefit day every Tuesday in the fall, winter and spring, to help local non-profit businesses. A portion of the day's proceeds goes to the non-profit.

“We think they're doing amazing things just in the community with the rivers and education and other things. So we're happy to have them here," said Backslope Brewing owner Carla Fisher.

A new Comprehensive River Management Plan (CRMP) for the Three Forks of the Flathead is released every 15 to 20 years. Following a year-long delay, planning efforts on a new CRMP will begin, and a draft of the plan will be released in mid-summer of 2022.

The Flathead River Alliance is reaching out to the community to get their input.

“So, what do you see for the future of their Three Forks and that really helps us understand our programming, and also it's just really good to collect what the community feels about the river system," said Flathead Rivers Alliance Watershed Coordinator Sheena Pate.

The Flathead River Alliance raised the funds for their community benefit day early this week and will now put those funds towards working with DREAM Adaptive, a non-profit organization that works to remove barriers for people with disabilities.

The river is very important to River Ambassador Lee Jester, who helps hand out literature and count boats for the Flathead Rivers Alliance in West Glacier.

“I'd like to see lots of healthy fish, lots of clean water. Lots of people enjoying it all. I hope we can make it happen," said Flathead Rivers Alliance River Ambassador Lee Jester,.

More fundraisers and educational events will be held by Flathead Rivers Alliance through June. The Predict the Peak fundraiser, where participants try to predict the peak flow of the Flathead at West Glacier, is happening currently.

For more information on these events, go to https://www.flatheadrivers.org/.

“The river clearly needs help. And people that use it are very passionate. Love it a lot. But it's been loved to death, and I think we all know it," said Jester.

