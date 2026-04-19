Flathead Valley Earth Day Expo brings community together to support clean energy and wildlife rescue

KALISPELL — Every year, the Flathead Valley Earth Day Expo in Kalispell brings together people working to protect the environment.

The Flathead Valley chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby organized the expo.

"We are a non-profit, non-partisan organization trying to build the political support for clean energy reform across the United States at the federal level," Co-leader Angie Winter said.

The fourth annual event featured showcases, live debates, and hands-on activities to educate the community on environmental causes.

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Flathead Valley Earth Day Expo highlights local conservation

"It's just awesome to see people care about the environment and want to spend their Saturday talking to people that are here at Earth Day," Northstone Solar Chief Operating Officer, Thomas Clark said.

Local businesses and organizations supported the event, including signature sponsor Northstone Solar.

"It's a celebration of all the progress we've made, macro and micro, in the world of environmentalism, but it also a reminder of all the work we need to continue to do," Clark said.

The expo included demonstrations with birds of prey to remind the public what organizers are trying to protect. Montana Wild Wings brought the mission of wildlife rescue directly to attendees.

"Montana Wild Wings is a non-profit rescue organization, all donations and all volunteer work. And what we do is we rescue, rehabilitate, and release birds of prey back into the wild," volunteer Nicole Nelson said.

Birds too injured to return to the wild, like Duncan the red-tailed hawk, become ambassadors for their species to help educate the public.

"Duncan's been with us for about 10 years now, and he's one that really likes to show off and be around people," Nelson said.

The event highlighted the community's dedication to a healthier Flathead Valley.

"I want them to have hope that we are moving the ball forward, that we are doing the right thing for the earth, for our community," Winter said.