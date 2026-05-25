Flathead Valley groups team up to teach bear safety skills

BIGFORK — Bears are active and on the move in the Flathead Valley, and two local organizations are teaming up to make sure residents are prepared.

Swan Valley Connections and People and Carnivores hosted the free Bigfork Bear Awareness event, now in its fourth year. The goal is to educate the public about living and recreating in bear country.

Luke Lamar, Swan Valley Connections managing director, said bears can turn up just about anywhere.

"We can have bears anywhere that we are on the landscape whether that's in our backyards or out recreating, along rivers or up in the mountains," Lamar said. "You can encounter a bear anywhere so it's important to know what to do in those encounters."

The event began with presentations covering a range of topics.

"We talked about how to know more about bear ecology and bear behavior. Folks can learn more about different attractants and what to do during a bear encounter and how to use bear spray," Lamar said.

Participants then got a hands-on demonstration using a creative prop, a fake charging bear, and put their training to the test.

"It's just a regular remote control car that has the top ripped off with a fake bear mounted to the top of it," Lamar said.

Organizers hope the lessons stay with attendees long after the event.

"Just be aware of your surroundings, be aware of fresh bear sign, know what to do during a bear encounter and carry bear spray with you and know what to do with it," Lamar said.

Swan Valley Connections and People and Carnivores say their annual Bear Fair is coming up, set for June 27 at the Swan River Community Hall in Bigfork.