Flathead Warming Center opens permanent new location

KALISPELL — The Flathead Warming Center in Kalispell opened its new permanent location to those in need on Monday.

The Center had been using the Faith Lutheran Church in Kalispell as a transition location, which could shelter 35 people each night.

But the new location along North Meridian Road has the capacity for 40 individuals.

Flathead Warming Center co-founder Luke Heffernan says that with the help of 35 community members the center was able to move mattresses and bed frames into the new space.

Heffernan also says that without the help of the community, having a permanent location for those seeking shelter would not have happened, and now the center is happy to serve those in need in time for the holidays.

"It's so nice to be able to not break stuff down, and also just the stress of trying to find a place, every year that has been the hardest thing. Now we got a location that we can use, come next year the beginning of October, when it starts getting cold we will have a place for people to come in and not worry about the cold," said Heffernan.

The Flathead Warming Center is open for up to 40 people to seek warmth and food just in time for the holidays. The facility is open daily from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. throughout the winter.

