KALISPELL — A woman charged with driving under the influence and killing another woman in a collision near Bigfork on New Year’s Day in 2025 was sentenced in Flathead County District Court.

Kala Knaus was sentenced on one felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence.

Knaus was sentenced to 20 years in the Montana State Women's Prison with 10 years suspended.

Charging documents state law enforcement responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 35 near Bigfork around 1:45 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Alyssa Sladek, 37, died in the crash and was found buckled into the driver’s seat of her Kia. Knaus was still conscious in a Subaru Forester.

Troopers determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma from the crash.

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Flathead woman sentenced in fatal DUI crash

Court documents state Knaus was driving northbound on Highway 35 when she crossed the center line into the southbound lane and struck the front left bumper of Sladek's Kia.

Troopers determined Knaus drove in a reckless manner by operating a vehicle while under the influence and failing to maintain her lane.

A toxicology report showed Knaus had a blood alcohol content of 0.188, more than twice the legal limit, and tested positive for antidepressants and a sleep aid.

Knaus took the stand and apologized to Sladek's family for her actions.

"What I did was reckless and selfish. This could have easily been avoided had I made the decision not to drink and drive. I take full responsibility," Knaus said.

Sladek's family and friends gave emotional testimony during sentencing about how special Alyssa was.

Alyssa's boyfriend, Michael McEuen, said she will never be forgotten.

"I just wanted to honor Alyssa. She is someone who was so valuable, she was irreplaceable, someone who meant so much to me and her family. Felt like it was right to say something. You can't in a few minutes express the life of a person who is one of the most wonderful people you have ever met and known, but you feel like you should say something," McEuen said.