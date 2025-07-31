Kalispell woman charged with Vehicular Homicide While Under the Influence pleads not guilty

KALISPELL — The woman accused of driving under the influence and crashing head-on into an oncoming vehicle near Bigfork, causing a death on January 1, was arraigned in Flathead County District Court on Thursday afternoon.

Kala Knaus pleaded not guilty Thursday to one count of Vehicular Homicide While Under the Influence.

Charging documents state that law enforcement arrived on scene of a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 35 near Bigfork around 1:45 a.m. New Year's Day.

Alyssa Sladek, 37, died in the crash and was found buckled into the driver’s seat of her Kia while Knaus was still conscious in a Subaru Forester.

Troopers determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma due to the crash.

Court documents state that Knaus was driving northbound on Highway 35 when she crossed the center line into the southbound lane, striking the front left bumper of Sladek’s Kia.

Troopers determined that Knaus drove in a reckless manner by operating a vehicle while under the influence and failing to maintain her lane.

A toxicology report showed that Knaus had a blood alcohol content over twice the legal limit at .188 and tested positive for antidepressants and a sleep aid.

Sladek’s family and friends packed the courtroom, including her dad, Scott.

“Very special girl, she loved life, she was full of spirit, she loved her nieces and nephews, she loved life,” said Scott Sladek.

If convicted, Knaus faces up to 30 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

Knaus’s jury trial is set for March 9 in Flathead County District Court.