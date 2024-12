KALISPELL — A long-standing business in the Flathead will be closing this Sunday.

Bojangles Diner, which has been a staple in the Flathead since the mid-90s, will be closing on December 22.

Bojangles has been a family-style diner serving breakfast and lunch in Kalispell for over 30 years.

It's famous for its 1950s-style decor and atmosphere.

The owners of Bojangles are retiring and have decided to close the business.

The owners did not comment on what comes next for the historic eatery.