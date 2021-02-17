Foys Lake Road design includes new roundabout in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) engineers are ready to present the final designs for the Foys Lake interchange on the Kalispell Bypass as construction is set to begin next month.

MDT is ready for construction to finally start on the southern half of the Kalispell Bypass, the stretch of Highway 93 that was only built out to two-lanes when the northern half of the road was constructed nearly a decade ago and those plans are centered around setting up a full interchange at Foys Lake.

“We know that it's going to be a full Interstate style interchange at Foys Lake Road. The bypass is going to go over the top of Foys Lake Road and it'll have off ramps and on ramps both northbound and southbound," explained MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen.

The southern three-mile section had already been using roundabouts but Vosen says the new interchange will incorporate a full, interchange-style roundabout, identical to the ones installed in Missoula off of Interstate 90.

Sean Wells/MTN News Construction will begin in March for a new interchange on the Kalispell Bypass at the intersection with Foys Lake Road.

“Foys Lake area is very similar to the Rattlesnake in Missoula, in that it's a, you know, it's a bedroom community area that has a lot of people coming into town from the area in the morning and going the other direction in the afternoon," Vosen said. "So very similar location.”

Although there's bound to be some disruption during the construction -- which will last most of this year -- the plans are to keep the rest of the Bypass traffic flowing smoothly," “That's one of the requirements is that they have to maintain traffic flowing at all times," Vosen said.

During the virtual open house next week Kalispell residents will have a chance to ask questions and see details of the construction which is slated to start on March 1.

“A lot of credit for that has to go to the city of Kalispell and the advocates in our partners over there that helped secure that BUILD Grant helped bring that project forward. It really moved it up the schedule and they were able to bring a significant chunk of money to the table.”

People can register for one of two virtual open houses for the Foys Lake project by clicking here.

