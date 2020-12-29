Free Kalispell to Whitefish bus route back in service

KALISPELL — A new free bus route from Kalispell to Whitefish started Monday in the Flathead.

The new Eagle Transit Mountain Climber "Winter Whitefish Connect" route will run weekdays with three different trips starting each morning.

Eagle Transit Mountain Climber Spokeswoman Elizabeth Wood said the bus service is free for all riders intended to help Flathead residents travel for work, shopping or skiing.

Wood says the new route comes just weeks after the bus service started a free weekend bus route from Kalispell to Whitefish Mountain Resort. She says the Kalispell to Whitefish commuter run will allow skiers and boarders to connect with the ski bus in Whitefish during the weekdays.

“The nice thing about this particular run is it’s going to connect you to the ski bus during the weekdays as well, so there are two opportunities to get from Kalispell to Whitefish and connect to the ski bus, there will a 6:55 a.m. and 7:56 a.m. connection.”

Wood said face coverings are required for all riders while on the bus.

