Friends and community members remember Scott Bryan: a happy, funny man

KALISPELL — The Kalispell community is coming together Saturday evening to honor the life of Scott Bryan, who was murdered almost a week ago.

60-year-old Bryan was killed in an assault last Sunday in Kalispell. The suspect 19-year-old Kaleb Fleck has been charged with Bryan's murder.

Despite his very dark death, friends and former coworkers of Scott's tell MTN he was someone who could brighten your day.

“Funny guy. He was a comedian. He always found a way to brighten your day up with a joke or just say something stupid. He will be missed, and not just by me but by a lot of people here,” said Kurt, a Flathead Warming Center Guest.

According to Flathead Warming Center Documents, Scott Bryan was a 60-year-old Indian American man from Eureka. He had epilepsy and cancer but despite his health complications, he made a big impact on his community.

“He was happy. He was happy most of the time. So, when I saw him and I talked to him usually made me happy too,” said a guest of the Flathead Warming Center.

“He had a heart of gold. And he would have done anything for anybody," said Patty Longstreth, a co-worker of Scott's at Smith's Food and Drug.

"He wasn't he wasn't a fighter he loved everybody tried to help everybody,” said Kari Galassi, Scott's co-worker from Smiths.

Scott worked as a night stocker at Smith’s grocery store and lived at the former vacationer motel in Kalispell until his health issues made it impossible to work. In February of 2022, he became houseless.

“Anybody can become homeless. They don’t choose this. Things happen in life and like she said, they are people just like we are and they deserve the respect that everybody else gets,” said Longstreth.

The Kalispell community is devastated by this act of violence. They want the public to know members of the homeless community are people too.

“We've always tried to treat them like we do everybody else. They're our friends they are part of our community just like everyone. But these people are people too. And they deserve to be respected and treated well, just like everyone else,” said Galassi.

While many in the community try to help the less fortunate, more needs to be done.

“Sometimes that's all people need is just a little hand to get up off the ground. And then they can make their life something unimaginable,” said Danielle Eder who frequently gave food to Scott.

As a funny happy guy, Scott’s presence is missed by everyone he touched throughout Kalispell.

“He loved people more than loved himself. He cared about people more than he cared about himself and he just helped everybody that myself included. Scott will be missed,” said Kurt.

A community vigil will be held for Scott Bryan this Saturday at 6 pm. Anyone who wishes to participate can meet at the entrance to the bike path across the street from the Appleway Conoco. The vigil will walk from the location of his murder to the Flathead Warming Center where food and drinks provided by businesses in Kalispell will be available. You're asked to bring your own signs and candles if you wish to carry them on the walk.

