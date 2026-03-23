Girl Scout cookie season arrives in Kalispell with local troops setting up booths

FLATHEAD VALLEY — Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming have officially started selling their signature cookies at booths across the Flathead Valley.

In Kalispell, local Troop 3358 has been setting up booths outside of Smith's, Albertsons and the fairgrounds to sell fan favorites.

"I think the girls are doing incredible, we're using our mega phones, our signs, were hustling hard we've had great sales and a lot of fun," said Hanna Lineberry, a parent.

Brownie scouts and best friends Seraphina and Abigale Gibbons braved the wind on Sunday in front of Walmart to meet their troop's big goal.

"Our goal is to reach 600 packages," Gibbons said.

The cookies aren't just delicious; they also help fund troop activities such as trips and service projects that allow scouts to create lifelong friendships.

"My favorite part of being a girls scout is being able to do activities with my friends," Gibbons said.

Troop 3358's next cookie booth will be at Smith's Food and Drug in Kalispell on March 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"Come by, come stimulate the economy, come buy cookies from us!" Lineberry said.