Glacier NP scuba diving accident victim ID'd

WEST GLACIER — Authorities have released the name of the Missoula woman who passed away following a scuba diving accident in Glacier National Park.

Linnea Rose Mills, 18, died on Sunday following a diving accident in Lake McDonald.

Mills was part of a scuba diving group that started their dive near the dock of Lake McDonald Lodge on Sunday at around 4 p.m.

Park officials say that at approximately 5:50 p.m., a park ranger responded to a report of a scuba diving accident at the lake.

Mills was declared deceased after resuscitation efforts by members of the diving group and first responders were unsuccessful.

The incident is under investigation and no further details are currently available.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Dive Team, Three Rivers Ambulance, and the A.L.E.R.T. helicopter also responded to the scene.

