Glacier Park College Soccer Showcase Player Clinic brings college-level training to Flathead Valley kids

KALISPELL — Local kids got a taste of college soccer from three games at the Glacier Park College Soccer Showcase on Saturday. Those inspired could participate in the Glacier Park College Soccer Showcase Player Clinic, hosted by Carroll College on Sunday.

About 50 kids, ages 5 to 18, attended the clinic, which aims to help continue to grow soccer culture in Montana.

"We love our local kids, we have a lot of local kids that have represented the institution and we feel like we want to continue to inspire them but also just to show them that there's many ways to enjoy soccer," Carroll College Head Coach Austin Shick said.

Check out the soccer showcase here:

Carroll College hosts youth clinic at Glacier Park Soccer Showcase

Glacier Park College Soccer Showcase President O'Brien Byrd says the event is designed to fill a real gap in the valley.

"We live in a valley of about 100,000 people, no college soccer teams here. So can we bring college soccer here, take these kids to another level and inspire them to really want to be like these kids in purple jerseys," Byrd said.

Kids worked on their skills alongside Carroll College players, including men's soccer team captain Sam Loughton.

"We were in that position when we were younger, we want to help them get better. As the instate team, we feel like it's our job to help those in Montana," Loughton said.

Hailing from England, being a part of community events such as the players clinic has helped Loughton find a home away from home.

"I'm obviously not from America, I'm from abroad and the biggest thing I've learned since being over here is how much help we get. So to be able to even give a little bit back is great. So honestly all of us are on board and we really enjoy it," Loughton said.

Byrd says even without a local college soccer team, the demand is there. The community and visiting teams alike are eager to see the event return, making the future look bright.

"The resounding answer is yes, we'll be back next year," Byrd said.