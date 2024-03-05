Glacier Park International Airport completes phase one of expansion

KALISPELL — The first phase of the Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) expansion is complete and ready to open to the public.

Originally set to be completed in the fall of 2023 the project is now done and will open to the public Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

This new portion of the airport has three holding rooms to wait for flights, a new security checkpoint and a full restaurant and bar. The new restaurant and bar is the first full-service dining within the airport.

With views of Glacier and Big Mountain and new comfy chairs, it is sure to elevate the flying experience to and from the Crown of the Continent.

“When it is finished this building will be one of the iconic centerpieces of our community. And the gravity of that reality is not lost on any of this project team. This building is people's first and last impression in the Flathead Valley. It's a welcome to visitors and a hometown of residence. We have strived, we have driven and we've labored to make sure that this building is a sterling first impression, and that it positively reflects on you our community.” - Glacier Park International Airport Director Rob Ratkowski

It took 2½ and 500,000 man hours to complete this first phase of the project. The entire expansion project at GPIA will hopefully be completed in another two years.