EVERGREEN — Wednesday was the first day of school at a number of districts across the state including Evergreen School District in Flathead County.

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Governor Gianforte discusses community partnerships with Evergreen School District

Governor Greg Gianforte paid a visit to Evergreen on the first day of school to talk about the importance of community partnerships.

Gianforte held a roundtable discussion with community leaders.

“These community partners are meeting the physical needs of these kids at Evergreen, and this is a model frankly I think should be replicated across the state,” said Governor Gianforte.

12 years ago, Evergreen School District formed a community council which consists of around 25 community professionals, higher education representatives, civic organizations, law enforcement, elected officials, parents of students from every grade level, and churches.

The council meets quarterly to discuss needs throughout the school district.

“When families have material needs these community partners come alongside them, whether it’s a new battery inside their car or making a rent payment or new sneakers so they can get to school or maybe food for lunch," said Governor Gianforte.

For the past 12 years, this community partnership also includes Hope Church in Kalispell.

Community Life Pastor David Halliburton said the non-denominational church gives back through acts of service like school landscaping, providing meals for teachers and Christmas gifts for families in need.

“Make it really clear there is no agenda, we’re not here to try to invite people to Hope Church or try to pass out tracts or bibles, zero, we’re just saying we want to show up and say thank you and we want to be a voice in our community,” said Halliburton.

Superintendent Laurie Barron said the school district has trust in Hope Church to not promote an agenda beyond acts of service for the Evergreen community.

“You know you have to ask those questions when you’re responsible for leading an entire district. You want to make sure that you’re doing it safely and doing it well and so it’s inherent upon me to ask those questions, but we’ve never had one incident in 12 years where they’ve tried to promote Hope Church or coming to church or any of that. They just have a heart of service and they show it through their acts of service,” said Barron.

Over the last three years Barron said the community council has provided close to 2,300 acts of service to 870 Evergreen families.

“Sometimes it’s a car battery, sometimes it’s water heater, sometimes it’s a pair of shoes, it’s how do we meet families where they are and provide the right resources at the right time so that we remove those barriers to learning,” said Barron.