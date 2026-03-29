Hundreds gather in Whitefish for first Flathead Valley 'No Kings' protest of 2026

WHITEFISH — Hundreds of protesters gathered in Whitefish on Saturday for the first "No Kings" protest in the Flathead Valley of 2026.

"If this is what we can do, besides vote, then we need to do it," said Randi Mohn, a protester.

The protest started with a rally featuring speeches by group leaders at Grouse Mountain City Park.

"It's time for liberty and justice for all," one speaker said.

Watch MTN's Maddie Kiefer's report here:

'No Kings' Protest held in Whitefish Saturday

Participants then marched toward downtown Whitefish before finishing at Depot Park. Many protesters claim to have come out to fight against what they believe is unchecked power from the Trump administration.

"I think it's wrong that Donald Trump should be using the department of justice to persecute people who disagree with him. I think that's why most of us are here," said Lynnette Ludviksen, a protester.

Other reasons for participation ranged from rising economic pressures to policies they consider harmful to families, as well as the presence of ICE in cities.

"The treatment of our immigrants and children of immigrants is deplorable. This is America and not the America I grew up in in the 50s," Mohn said.

In the long run, many participants hope the protests can help solve what they believe to be major issues in America.

"What I hope, ultimately, is that this administration changes and we can begin to build back what we had in the past," said Barbara Walden, a protester.