Hungry Horse man sentenced to 20 years in Flathead County burglary case

KALISPELL — A Hungry Horse man accused of leading a burglary ring targeting homes across Flathead County for months was sentenced Thursday in Flathead County District Court.

Michael Downing was convicted on six felony counts, including burglary and tampering with a witness or informant.

He was sentenced to 20 years in the Montana State Prison with no time suspended.

Judge Paul Sullivan also ordered Downing to pay more than $325,000 in restitution to 10 victims.

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss seven additional felony charges.

Authorities say Downing was linked to a series of burglaries across the county over several months.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said more than 15 cases have been tied to Downing and others involved in the ring.

Investigators say stolen items included vehicles, construction tools and equipment trailers, with total losses approaching $1 million.