Injunction granted prohibiting further construction of 159-foot dock on Flathead Lake

KALISPELL — A Flathead County District Court Judge has granted an injunction against Flathead County prohibiting further construction of a 159-foot dock in Lakeside on Flathead Lake.

Citizens for a Better Flathead filed the injunction claiming the county failed under the Montana Lake and Lakeshore Protection Act and bypassed legal requirements and public safeguards.

Citizens for a Better Flathead Executive Director Marye Flowers said Judge Dan Wilson granted the injunction claiming a lack of environmental assessment before the variance was granted.

Last month, county commissioners approved a request from Discovery Land Company to extend a dock past 100-foot regulation limits at a proposed marina site in Lakeside on Flathead Lake.

In their variance request, Discovery said the extended dock was needed due to shallow water limiting adequate depth for the inner rows of proposed boat slips as well as safety for public users.

“We consider it a win, but we consider it soundly based in existing law that we were asking the judge to say, 'please interpret this law as to how it should be complied with,' and he did that,” said Citizens for a Better Flathead Executive Director Marye Flowers.

Back in August, Flathead County Commissioners approved a preliminary plat request from Discovery Land Company to build a private luxury resort in Lakeside called the “Flathead Lake Club."

Discovery Land Company owns private resorts around the world, including the Yellowstone Club near Big Sky.