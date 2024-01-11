Investigation continues into 'suspicious' death in Kalispell

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Police Department is continuing to investigate the discovery of a body in a building earlier this week.

KPD responded to 18th Street East and 3rd Avenue East on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m. for reports that a deceased Kalispell female had been found.

According to a news release, the deceased female was found by building security which then contacted law enforcement.

MTN News The Kalispell Police Department is investigating a death in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue West.

KPD detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and the cause of death has not been determined.

Her body was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for autopsy.

Police are not releasing details of the deceased female until the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kalispell Police Detective Chad Sweigart at 406-758-7791.