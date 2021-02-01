Investigation underway following Flathead shooting incident

KALISPELL — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in both feet.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to North Valley Hospital at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a male who had gunshot wounds to both feet.

An investigation revealed several persons of interest and search warrants were conducted in Hungry Horse over the weekend, according to a news release.

The news release states that additional information is expected to be released once law enforcement is able to further identify all of the people allegedly involved in the incident.