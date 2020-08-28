Kalispell 'Arts in the Park' festival starts Friday with safety measures in place

KALISPELL — The 50th annual Arts in the Park Festival gets underway in Kalispell on Friday with extra safety measures in place due to the coronavirus.

Hockaday Museum of Art Director Alyssa Cordova said capacity levels will be closely monitored during this years event.

“So, the capacity limit per each hour would be about 300 and typically we would see about 1,000,” said Cordova.

The popular three-day festival put on by the Hockaday Museum of Art showcases artists and craftsmen offering works for sale along with live music and dance. Cordova said event organizers are working closely with county health officials to ensure safety for all attending is top priority.

She said masks will be required for all festival-goers ages five years and older and only 65 booths will be allowed to participate compared to 110 at last year’s festival.

“So as much as we possibly can we’re doing because we really want this to be a safe event, and if people have underlying health conditions or concerns please do not come because we do not want your health to be compromised,” said Cordova.

Cordova said the event aims to help struggling Flathead Valley artists who’ve been hard hit since the pandemic started.

“So many artists have been severely impacted, their livelihood has been severely impacted by this virus, they’re really excited, in fact we did have to turn many away because we’re limiting capacity,” said Cordova.

A three-day Arts in the Park pass costs $5 and is free for all children 12 years and younger. The festival was originally planned for July but was postponed to late August due to coronavirus concerns.

