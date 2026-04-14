Kalispell Brewing Company beers return to shelves

KALISPELL — In fall 2022, Bias Brewing in Kalispell purchased Kalispell Brewing Company and moved into the historic building on Main Street after the brewery went up for sale.

Bias is now relaunching Kalispell Brewing Company as a stand-alone business and will once again produce its beers for sale across the state.

"It's the original artwork, it's the original beer, we're so excited to relaunch this," said Bias Brewing co-owner Gabe Mariman.

Mariman said the project has been years in the making to bring the beers back to market.

"We're going to brew the beer and get it out the door, but it's going to be under the Kalispell Brewing brand, it's made by two of the original Kalispell brewing brewers who work for Bias Brewing," Mariman said.

Mariman said the company is using the original Kalispell Brewing recipes and will start with the Two-Ski Brewski pilsner and the Cloudcroft IPA.

He said the rollout will be gradual, with beers available on draft and in cans at select locations across the state.

"We've already signed up with Eagle Beverage east of the Rockies, so this beer is already available from the Hi-Line to Helena and over to East Glacier and everything in-between," Mariman said.

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Bias Brewing head brewer Tyler Richardson previously brewed beer at Kalispell Brewing Company before it was sold.

He said he is excited to bring the beers back.

"It's really fun to have it back, especially after some time away. It's been a couple of years, so you forget what it tastes like, and for it to come back, everybody's really excited about it," Richardson said.

Kalispell neighbor Erik Powell said he is happy to have Kalispell Brewing beers back on draft in their original building.

“Kind of a nice Montana, Kalispell feel to it, so it’s kind of nice. I like the fact that they are able to brew these again," Powell said.

Mariman said additional Kalispell Brewing beers will be re-released at a later date.