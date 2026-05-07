KALISPELL — More than 225 business leaders gathered in Kalispell for the 6th annual Kalispell Growth Summit to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the region as it continues to manage rapid population growth since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the pandemic, Kalispell's population has grown nearly 25%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Growth has since slowed to what the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce calls a healthy pace, but organizers say the work is far from over.

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Kalispell business leaders gather for 6th annual growth summit

Kalispell Chamber of Commerce President Lorraine Clarno said the summit exists to keep that momentum going in the right direction.

"Growth is going to happen in this community and we either plan or we're just going to get run over," Clarno said.

The annual event brings the business community together to identify shared solutions.

"We come together once a year to talk about the opportunities and the obstacles and then how can we together as a business community come up with solutions," Clarno said.

This year, one issue rose above the rest: the workforce.

"Each and every one said that there is demand for growth, they could grow if they had the work force that they need," Clarno said.

Leaders pointed to two key strategies for addressing the shortage.

"The answer is going to be in two places, keeping our kids here and seeing possibilities of careers in the Flathead Valley and in migration. We have to find ways to get our affordability under control so that folks that want to move here to live, work and play have that ability," Clarno said.

Glacier Bank Chief Credit Officer Pete Akey said the collaborative nature of the summit makes it a valuable investment.

"I think it's an investment of time and financial resources into the future, so collaborating and talking with one another I think is important," Akey said.

For Akey, the summit also reflects something deeper about the community.

"It makes me proud of the community we live and work in. We've got a lot of smart intelligent people that are working hard to make our community better," Akey said.