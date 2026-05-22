KALISPELL — In 2024, a Texas-based property development company called SHOP purchased the Kalispell Center Mall on Main Street. The mall sits on 22.5 acres of land adjacent to the Parkline Trail.

Plans for Kalispell Center Mall, also known as the Parkline District, were discussed Thursday during an Urban Renewal Agency Board work session.

The meeting focused on the use of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for the project after SHOP developers submitted a request to the City of Kalispell for $16.9 million in funding.

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Kalispell Center Mall redevelopment discussed during work session

If approved, the tax increment funds would go toward demolishing the Herberger’s building on the west side of the mall, subdividing the western portion of the site into four pad sites and extending 3rd Avenue West through the property to complete the street grid.

SHOP developers said the redevelopment would improve pedestrian connectivity within the site and adjacent neighborhoods while embracing and promoting the use of the Parkline Trail.

In information submitted to the city, developers said tax increment projections estimate the project will generate $22.2 million in cumulative property tax increment revenues, which is enough to pay back the TIF investment in the project.

No action on the tax increment fund application was taken during the meeting with ongoing discussions on the project continuing at a future date.

MTN News will continue to follow this story and provide updates when available.