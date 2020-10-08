Kalispell City Council approves bird feeding ban

KALISPELL — The Kalispell City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday night prohibiting the feeding of waterfowl in city parks.

The ordinance comes after an overpopulation of birds at Kalispell’s Woodland Park caused issues for city officials earlier this year.

Kalispell Parks and Recreation Spokesperson Chad Fincher told MTN News in Feburary that overcrowding of waterfowl at Woodland Park hurts the park’s natural habitat.

Fincher said feeding the birds unnatural foods can also cause an array of health issues.

A civil penalty for infraction will be provided to anyone found feeding waterfowl in city parks.

