Kalispell City Council continuing discussion on Flathead Warming Center

KALISPELL — The Kalispell City Council is holding another work session regarding the fate of an important resource on Tuesday.

The council will have a follow-up discussion about the permit for the Flathead Warming Center. The center is a resource and shelter for the homeless population in Kalispell and the Flathead Valley.



Recent concerns from surrounding neighbors about safety in the area sparked the initial discussion on the matter.

The Kalispell City Council will also review plans for a possible new public park along the Parkline Trail during Tuesday's work session. The park would be over 20 acres on the west end of the trail.

The council work session begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at Kalispell City Hall.

