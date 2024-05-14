Residents discuss issues caused by Flathead Warming Center, City Council reviewing Conditional Use Permit

KALISPELL — The Kalispell City Council held a work session on Monday to discuss the Conditional Use Permit for the Flathead Warming Center stemming from concerns raised by residents in the surrounding neighborhood.

Over 100 people showed up to the meeting, filling the council chambers and spilling out into the hallway. Some people voiced concerns about how the warming center is impacting the neighborhood.

“That Conditional Use Permit said that it wouldn't affect my neighborhood. It has affected my neighborhood directly. My neighbors don't let their kids run around the streets anymore. We can't use the park down the street because it's been destroyed,” said a man during the public comment period.

People who support the Flathead Warming Center, as well as executive director Tonya Horn, also spoke during the meeting.

“We are not in opposition of our neighbors. We do not defend anyone who has engaged in criminal activity. And we do not defend criminals — although we're being blamed for the criminal activity. I've got to tell because we're being blamed. My heart has to tell you that we're sorry," Horn said. "But I don't know how I can control that. We're sorry, I don't want anyone in their home or in their business to have to deal with criminal activity."

During the April 1 Kalispell City Council meeting, councilor Chad Graham requested a work session be held to discuss the Flathead Warming Center and requested data showing the crime impacts within the area.

Some of the complaints that go against what the permit stated were loitering, an increase in the homeless population in the area, trash being left behind, and people feeling threatened in the neighborhood.

“You know what? When I was going through and reading the letters of the end — the letters that were attached to the application to the planning board, and to the city council — does not jive, does not match up with what I'm seeing. And what I was thinking I was gonna get,” said Graham.

This discussion centered on the adverse impacts the Flathead Warming Center is having on the surrounding neighborhood that goes against some of the promises that were made in the submission of the permit.

“The stories we're hearing are terrible, and we should all be open to suggestions on how to improve the situation,” said Councilor Ryan Hunter.

The Kalispell City Council will hold additional work sessions about the permit for the Flathead Warming Center before any decisions are made.

You can find the data about criminal activity in the area at https://www.kalispell.com/.