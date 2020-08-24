Kalispell City Council to discuss 911 dispatch center levy

KALISPELL — Kalispell City Manager Doug Russell has told MTN News that a levy to support Flathead County's 911 dispatch center will appear on November's ballot.

Russell explained that long term funding for the 911 dispatch center has always been an issue and is an area the county wants to improve on.

He added that the same levy went on the Flathead County ballots in 2014 and failed by 11 votes.

Russell told MTN News that if the levy passes the funds would be used for the center's operation and capital expenses.

"So, it's been a need ever since the facility was created," said Russell. "That's why they put it out back in 2014 for the special election."

He says that on Monday night Kalispell City Council will enter a work session about the dispatch levy.

Monica Eisenzimer with the Flathead County Elections Center previously told MTN News that an in-person poll election will be held on Nov. 3.

She added that if voters are concerned about voting in person to register for an absentee ballot.

You can find the proper forms available on the election centers website as well as a link to the 'My Voter Page' so that residents can verify whether or not they are registered to vote and if they are absentee voters or not.