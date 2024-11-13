Kalispell community supports 'Neighborhood Grandma' after devastating house fire

KALISPELL — Betsy Morrison went through an unthinkable tragedy when her home of close to 20 years and all of her belongings were lost in a fire on Nov. 8, 2024.

Betsy’s neighbors in the West Valley area of Kalispell are now coming together, to help their beloved friend during this tragic time.

“Every corner of her house was an heirloom or some sort of sentiment, everything was so beautifully curated and all of it is just completely gone, I mean it’s just all the way down to the absolute bottom of the basement is gone,” said Betsy's neighbor Emily Christiansen.

All Betsy could do was stand and watch as firefighters worked tirelessly to save her home.

“It’s her sanctuary, it’s her special spot, and so she’s a homebody, but again she’s out in the community loving people, but this is her safe place, so it was just devastating to know that it was just gone, totally gone,” said Christiansen.

Betsy and her dog Atticus were not home when the fire started, but her cat Henry was inside and is still missing.

The fire spread quickly and engulfed the home. The cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.

“You know it’s just we’re on a dirt road and everybody waives every time we see each other, check-in, and she’s just been this bonus mom or bonus grandma to all of us, and we just have each other's back,” said Christiansen.

Christiansen and her neighbors quickly came up with a plan to support Betsy.

They created a GoFundMe account and are helping her find housing, dog supplies, clothing and more with the winter months fast approaching.

“I mean she’s blessed so many people it’s just our way of turning it around, she would give anybody the shirt off her back, so being able to turn it around and love on her right back is really important.”

Neighbor Deanne Langford — who goes on walks with Betsy and her dog each morning — said there’s nothing more Montanan than helping your neighbor during tough times.

“If I was ever in her spot, I know I’ve got friends and neighbors that have my back and that’s important when we live up here and our neighbors are a little bit far away, but we all check in on each other and it’s important to know that support system is there,” said Langford.

Sean Wells/MTN News Neighbor Deanne Langford, who goes on walks with Betsy Morrison and her dog each morning, says there’s nothing more Montanan than helping your neighbor during tough times.

Christiansen said they call Betsy the “Adopted Grandmother” to all the neighborhood kids, including her five children.

“And with all of our kids, she’s just absolutely been our backup if we need anything, if we’re struggling with the road or with kid details, she’s on it, and she’s just always had our back in anything, but she just loves them so much and she would fight for our kids in any situation.”

Emily’s daughter Naomi is counting down the days until her neighborhood grandma is back in her new home, just down the road.

“Someday we will just look at this and it will all be just like a dream and know that she’s loved, and we all love her,” said Naomi Christiansen.

Those who would like to support Betsy can find more information here.