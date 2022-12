KALISPELL - Kalispell city crews will be picking up residents' Christmas trees through Jan. 13.

The trees need to be free of all ornaments, stands, tinsel, garland, or other items considered decorations and placed standing up — if possible — in boulevards.

There is no drop-off location in Kalispell for trees.

Homeowners will be responsible for disposing of their trees at the Flathead County L00andfill after Jan. 13.