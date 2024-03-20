Kalispell first responder levy passes, KPD chief speaks out about it

KALISPELL — Kalispell residents approved the $4.6 million Kalispell Emergency Responder levy in a special mail-in election on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

That means Kalispell's police, fire, and ambulance services will receive the funding they need to meet the demands of a growing city.

The levy passed by 882 votes, with 3,367 votes in favor and 2,485 against.

Police officers and firefighters went to the community to promote this levy before the election. Kalispell Police Department Chief Jordan Venezio said this made an impact in the outcome.

“The problems that we talked about were real. You know, these are these are real issues and the issues with budgets are real, and how government is funded, how local government is funded. And we felt that if we got in front of as many people as possible, and got as many votes as possible, that it would be successful. Because again, the problems that we're facing are real problems in the community deserves better,” said Venezio.

First responders gathered at the elections department Tuesday night awaiting the results — and when the results came in there were cheers, hugs and handshakes of joy.

“Hearing those results in hearing that the community believes in us and trust that, you know, that we can provide more for them to keep Kalispell safer it was it was great when we found out the results and it was really amazing,” said Venezio.

The levy will provide law enforcement with 11 additional employees. The Fire and EMS department will receive a new fire station on the West side of Kalispell, 27 additional employees and equipment to support these operations. Money will start to come in in September, but the police department's hiring process will begin in July.

“So I think we can expect real results staffing wise, within about nine to 12 months, we can start to see those changes. So not quick enough for what we want. But that's the reality of our job is — it takes a while to get these new officers trained,” said Venezio.

The funding will also allow the Kalispell police, fire and EMS to lower response times to meet the national average.

“We knew at this time with this Levy, the ask was big for our community. And it's good to know that the priorities of our community match with the service that we want to provide them because our community deserves the best,” Venezio concluded.