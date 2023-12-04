Kalispell group feeding homeless on Sundays runs into permitting issues

KALISPELL — Winter a difficult time for a lot of people, but especially the homeless population in Montana.

Freezing temperatures present challenges for those who don't have stable shelter or adequate food and clothing.

One group in Kalispell is trying to change that for those struggling in the Flathead but their efforts have been complicated.

"I believe that it's important to take care of everybody, regardless of their situation. I would hope that someone would take care of me if I was in the same situation," said Dana Evert a volunteer for Winter’s Kitchen.

The Kalispell group comes together every Sunday to feed and clothe those who may need help this winter.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News Winter's Kitchen group comes together every Sunday in Kalispell's Depot Part to feed and clothe those who may need help this winter.

"And you know, it's just our job to love people and not decide who's worthy of that love. And so, feeding people is basic, and I think it's good," said Evert.

But the Sunday gatherings in Depot Park quickly became complicated.

The Kalispell Police Department in a statement to MTN News that they received complaints about the event being held in the park.

Because the event was advertised to the public, Winter's Kitchen needs the same permit as any other group that holds an event there.

This creates an extra cost of $2,700 from the end of October through April.

“This means $120 per feed when we're only spending around $60 so far to feed about 50 homeless people. It's going to be an extra cost for sure," said Winter’s Kitchen Executive Director Rebecca Couture.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News The Kalispell Police Department in a statement to MTN News that they received complaints about the weekly event being held by Winetr's Kitchen in Depot Park.

However, the permit also means the homeless population can remain at Depot Park for six hours on Sunday — creating a safe place for them.

“If there's a will there's a way it's just time that we all just look out for each other and take care of each other. and hopefully, we can provide a safe place for six hours where anybody in the valley knows where to find somebody that's in need of a hat or hug or a smile,” said Couture.

That extra cost is shouldered entirely by Winter's Kitchen, a community group where volunteers handle everything from buying the groceries out of their own pocket to giving their own time on Sunday to hand out meals.

"We're just a community of people that pull together and feed on Sunday. So everybody kind of splits the cost. So it's really important that we just come together and we bridge that gap,” said Couture.

Winter’s Kitchen is raising funds to combat the cost of the permits and insurance through a GoFundMe account.

“No one wants to see anyone homeless or hungry. So, it’s time we come together and stand behind the homeless,” said Couture.