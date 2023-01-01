Winter's Kitchen is reaching out to the Flathead's homeless community to make sure they are fed this winter

KALISPELL — The New Year is all about creating resolutions, so why not make it a resolution to help the people in need in your community?

Winter’s Kitchen is a new non profit in the Flathead that helps feed the homeless community.

Volunteers team up on Sundays to host a potluck style meal to feed the homeless. Not only do they hold this potluck meal, they also send volunteers out to reach the homeless in their area and make sure they are fed.

Their goal is to connect with people in this community and learn their stories.

"We get to know these individuals and know their likes and dislikes and know them by name, as a part of our community, they are community members of ours that have just been displaced. So giving them sustenance is just like giving something to our next-door neighbor, they're just our neighbor that lives maybe under the bridge," said Nino Gabaldon, a Winter's Kitchen Volunteer.

Winter’s Kitchen is looking for more volunteers and donations. They are currently in need of hats, gloves, emergency blankets, hand warmers, water containers and flashlights.

If you would like to donate or get in contact with Winter's Kitchen you can email winterskitchen406@gmail.com.

You can visit the Winter’s Kitchen Community Feed Facebook page to learn more about the cause.

