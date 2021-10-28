Watch
Kalispell hospital opens news space amidst patient surge

Logan Health in Kalispell has opened its medical-surgical extension unit in response to a high number of hospitalizations.
KALISPELL — Logan Health in Kalispell has opened its medical-surgical extension unit in response to a high number of hospitalizations.

The move comes as the hospital was reporting 56 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.

The unit is used when Logan Health experiences a surge of patients.

It is located on the third floor of the children's facility and was originally developed as the State's Alternative Care Site.

Hospital officials tell MTN News it will house patients who do not have COVID-19.

They say the floor was opened in response to both COVID and non-COVID hospitalizations.

