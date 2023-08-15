Kalispell Public School District offices move to new location

KALISPELL - The Kalispell Public School (KPS) District offices have moved from their downtown location.

KPS was at the First Avenue East location since 1966 and made the move this summer.

The superintendent's office took over the old transportation building, meaning that drivers education, transportation and busses have moved locations to School Station Court.

One reason for the move was the lack of office space available with the growing district. But the main reason for the move was the old building was not ADA-compliant.

The school district offices were located on the third floor with no elevator, making it impossible for ADA parents to access the offices.

“You know, I think that we're always looking for better ways to make buildings accessible for parents, and especially the area of enrollment. Now it's much more easier for parents to access the building and get their children enrolled. And so that's something that was an important aspect of the movement,” said Kalispell Public Schools Interim Superintendent Randy Cline.

The new building — which is ADA-compliant — is located at 514 East Washington Street.