Kalispell Public Schools announces new superintendent

KALISPELL — Kalispell Public Schools has announced that a familiar face has been tapped to serve as the district’s new superintendent.

The Board of Trustees approved the selection of Micah Hill during a Wednesday public meeting.

He is a graduate of Polson High School who received his Bachelor of Arts in English Education from Montana State University and later obtained his Master’s in Educational Leadership from the University of Montana in 2003.

Hill, who is currently the principal of Glacier High School, also worked for 11 years as assistant principal at the school. He also served as the principal at Linderman School, the dean of students and activities director for Kalispell Junior High, and as an English teacher at Flathead High School.

Hill is currently seeking his superintendent’s endorsement through the University of Montana.

"I am truly humbled and grateful to be selected as the next Superintendent of Kalispell Public Schools. My experiences within the district for the past 19 years have given me incredible opportunities to grow and lead, preparing me for this pivotal role,” Hill said in a news release.

“I have been shaped by the values and vision that run deep within our schools and community," he added. "I feel confident and excited about the future of Kalispell Schools and welcome the opportunity to be a thoughtful and caring leader for the students and families we serve.”

Hill will start her new job on July 1, 2020. He will replace current superintendent Mark Flatau who announced his plans to retire in August of 2019.