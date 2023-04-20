Kalispell Public Schools to hire interim superintendent

KALISPELL - Kalispell Public Schools will be hiring an interim superintendent for the 2023-2024 school year.

During a school board meeting on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, five candidates were reviewed for the permanent position, but none were quite right, and no one moved on to the interview stage of the hiring process.

The school board is looking for candidates with a Montana background, experience with a AA school district and transformational learning program. Anyone who previously applied for the position can apply again for the interim position.

The school board will select the interim superintendent on May 2, 2023, and will be looking to fill the permanent position next fall.

KPS Superintendent Micah Hill is leaving to become the Superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools.

