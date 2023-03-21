Watch Now
Micah Hill set to begin as superitnendent at Missoula County Public Schools

New MCPS superintendent to begin job on on July 1
Micah Hill — the current head of the Kalispell public schools — will officially begin as the new superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools on July 1, 2023.
Posted at 2:07 PM, Mar 21, 2023
MISSOULA - Kalispell Public Schools superintendent Micah Hill will now be the superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS).

MCPS Communications Specialist, Tyler Christensen told MTN on Tuesday that Hill has accepted the position and will start in Missoula on July 1, 2023.

The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees will review Hill's contract terms at their upcoming meeting on March 28.

We have reached out to Kalispell Public School officials to find out the timeline for a new superintendent search.

We will update this story as we learn additional information.

