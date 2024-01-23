Kalispell Public Schools to resume search for new superintendent

KALISPELL — The search for a new superintendent for Kalispell Public Schools has resumed.

The search began last year, but after finding no suitable applicants for a permanent position, KPS hired an interim superintendent for the current school year.

The school board will hold a special board meeting and work session on Tuesday to review applications for the position.

If any applicants are approved, they will move on to the interview portion of the hiring process.

The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Flathead High School.