Kalispell Public Schools select interim superintendent

KALISPELL - Former Frenchtown and Whitehall School District Superintendent Randy Cline has been selected as Kalispell School District Interim Superintendent for the 2023-24 school year.

Kalispell School Board Chair Sue Corrigan says Cline comes to the district with 18 years of superintendent experience.

Cline will replace outgoing superintendent Micah Hill who was recently appointed superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools.

Corrigan says the school board will begin its search for a permanent superintendent in the fall.

